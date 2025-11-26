Cuttack: The Barabati Stadium in Odisha's Cuttack city continues to operate without permanent fire safety arrangements, raising concern regarding major sporting events that draw thousands of spectators, including players, VIPs, VVIPs and celebrities. Despite the scale of the gatherings, the Fire Services department issues only temporary safety certificates each time an international match is held.

According to Odisha Cricket Association’s Principal Consultant Vishnuprasad Mohapatra, the National Building Code Part 4 mandates permanent fire safety systems only for permanent structures. International matches, he argued, are treated as events similar to the annual Bali Yatra, which allows organisers to operate with temporary certification. He added that arrangements for fire detection, protection and firefighting are made for every match, and the government deploys Fire Services personnel during such events.

Barabati Stadium houses permanent structures

However, Barabati Stadium houses several permanent structures, including the OCA office, the Odisha Olympic Association office, more than ten state sports association offices, private organisational offices, a school, a conference hall and players’ dressing rooms. Galleries built above these structures accommodate thousands of spectators. Critics question how such permanent sections continue without permanent fire safety cover, especially when an incident in one area could trigger panic and stampedes in packed stands.

Concerns intensified after a short circuit triggered a fire inside the OCA conference hall on July 12 this year. The hall was empty at the time, but the blaze caused damage worth several lakhs of rupees. While the hall was renovated later, no permanent fire safety system was installed.

Stadium’s land lease renewal pending

Mohapatra said the stadium’s land lease renewal is pending, which has resulted in certain permissions lapsing. He said that a full-scale renovation would include permanent fire safety systems once approvals move forward.

Despite repeated temporary clearances, questions remain on why the Fire Services department does not insist on permanent arrangements for a venue that hosts international events and houses multiple permanent facilities.