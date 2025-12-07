Binika: In a shocking and gruesome incident, a 70-year-old woman was found dead under suspicious circumstances in the Binika area of Odisha's Sonepur district on Sunday. Her family alleged rape and murder.

Grim discovery in Danipali

The body of the elderly woman was recovered from a paddy field in the village of Danipali. According to local reports, the deceased, a resident of the Manharipada locality in Binika town, had been missing for several days prior to the discovery.

Signs of brutality and foul play

The condition in which the body was found has raised serious concerns regarding the nature of her death. Reports indicate the body was found naked, with visible bleeding from the nose and multiple injury marks on the body.

The family of the deceased alleged that she was brutally raped and subsequently murdered before her body was dumped in the field.

Police launch investigation

Basanti Mallick, the daughter of the deceased, has lodged a formal written complaint at the Binika Police Station regarding the incident.

Acting on the complaint, police personnel arrived at the scene to recover the body. An official investigation has been initiated to ascertain the exact cause of death and to identify those responsible for the alleged crime.