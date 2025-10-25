Bhubaneswar: On charges of sexually assaulting a woman staff member of a private airline and inflicting physical injuries on her, the Commissionerate Police has arrested a senior official of Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA), Bhubaneswar.

The accused, identified as Umakant Patel, Deputy General Manager (DGM) at the Bhubaneswar airport, was arrested by the Airfield Police on the evening of October 20 following a complaint filed by the victim on October 19.

According to the complaint, Patel had been allegedly harassing the woman for the past four years and established a physical relationship with her under the false pretext of marriage, despite being married. The complainant also accused him of physically assaulting her, causing injuries, and forcing her to undergo an abortion after impregnating her.

To support her claims, the woman submitted medical documents as evidence to the police. Her statement has been recorded under Sections 180 and 183 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) before the court.

Case registered

The Airfield Police have registered a case against Patel under BNS Sections 115(2), 324(4), 351(2), 59, 81, 82(1), and 89. He has been forwarded to the court, and further investigation is underway.