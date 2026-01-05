Bhubaneswar: Odisha Forest, Environment and Climate Change Minister Ganesh Ram Singhkhuntia on Monday announced that two new tigers will soon be introduced at Debrigarh Wildlife Sanctuary in Bargarh district as part of efforts to strengthen the state’s tiger population.

Talks underway with National Tiger Conservation Authority

The minister said the state government is in constant touch with the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) to facilitate the relocation. He also stressed the importance of local cooperation to ensure a smooth introduction of the big cats into the sanctuary.

“We are coordinating with the NTCA to bring two tigers to Debrigarh Wildlife Sanctuary. Discussions are also underway with local communities to seek their support for accommodating the tigers,” Singhkhuntia said while hearing grievances at the Chief Minister’s Grievance Cell.

Earlier efforts at Similipal

Referring to past initiatives, the minister recalled that tigers named Jamuna and Jeenat were brought to the Similipal Tiger Reserve in Mayurbhanj district to augment the tiger population.

Monitoring through GPS and camera traps

Admitting that results so far have been limited, Singhkhuntia said continuous efforts are being made to improve conservation outcomes.

“We have not achieved the desired success yet in increasing the tiger population. However, monitoring is being carried out through GPS tracking and camera traps to closely observe tiger movements and activities,” he said.

Sambalpur Zoo to receive royal bengal tigers

Meanwhile, Sambalpur Zoo at Motijharan is set to receive four Royal Bengal Tigers for the first time. The Central Zoo Authority under the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change has approved the proposal, clearing the way for the big cats to become a major attraction at the zoo.