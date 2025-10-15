Bhubaneswar: Odisha Vigilance officials today apprehended a Data Entry Operator (DEO) in Khordha district for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe to process a land conversion file.

According to Vigilance sources, Smruti Jaysingh, working at the office of the Tahasildar in Begunia, was caught red-handed while accepting a bribe of ₹8,000 from a complainant. The money was allegedly sought for processing an online application to convert agricultural land to non-agricultural purposes.

The complainant had applied for land conversion online on September 1, 2025, in accordance with government procedures. However, the DEO allegedly delayed the process and demanded ₹8,000 to move the file forward. The applicant then approached the Vigilance Department, leading to a trap being laid.

The tainted bribe money was recovered from Jaysingh’s possession and seized. Following the trap, simultaneous searches were conducted at two locations linked to the accused to investigate possible disproportionate assets.

A case has been registered at the Bhubaneswar Vigilance Police Station (Case No. 23 dated 14.10.2025) under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act, 2018. Further investigation is underway.