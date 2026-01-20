Khordha: In a suspected case of murder stemming from past rivalry, unidentified miscreants shot dead a 42-year-old man in Begunia in Odisha's Khordha district on Monday night. The cold-blooded attack took place on the Dallak–Samantaraypur road at around 8 pm. Preliminary probe indicated prior enmity linked to mining-related business disputes.

The deceased was identified as Basudev Parida alias Tutu, a resident of Jamusahi under Deuli panchayat. He died on the spot after being fired upon by miscreants at close range.

As per reports, Basudev had gone out in the evening to relieve himself when he was shot at. He sustained two bullet injuries, one to the head and another to the chest. The bullet that struck his head reportedly exited his body, while another bullet was found at the spot.

Eyewitness accounts suggest that while Basudev was returning, he briefly spoke to a few youths. At that moment, two armed assailants arrived on a black Bullet motorcycle (OD 33 AO 9986) and stopped near him. Before he could react, the attackers fired multiple rounds at close range. The road was reportedly deserted at the time, which the attackers allegedly exploited. Police suspect the involvement of more than two persons in the conspiracy, with some local youths allegedly keeping a watch on Basudev’s movements.

Old feud behind attack, say cops

Hearing the gunshots, local residents rushed to the scene. On seeing people gather, the assailants fled into a nearby forest, abandoning the motorcycle at the crime scene. Basudev was found lying in a pool of blood and was immediately taken to the Khordha district headquarters hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Begunia police have seized the abandoned motorcycle and launched an investigation. No formal complaint had been lodged at the police station at the time of filing this report, and no arrests have been made so far. Police said they suspect that the murder was carried out due to long-standing personal rivalry and disputes related to mining business activities. Further investigation is underway.

Also read: Odisha: Former minister’s kin shot at in Sundargarh