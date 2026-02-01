Khordha: A tragic incident unfolded in Odisha’s Khordha district as a woman lecturer was found hanging at her rented residence in the Bolagarh area on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Barsha Rani Gajendra, a lecturer in the Odia Department at Paramananda College, Bolagarh, Khordha.

Body recovered from room behind Paramananda College

According to local reports, she was staying in a rented house located behind the college. Her body was discovered hanging from a ceiling fan inside a closed room.

The reason for her death remains unclear at this time. Bolagarh police have recovered the body and initiated an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.