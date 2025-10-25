Jeypore: Odisha Vigilance officials today apprehended a Peon of the Special Treasury Office in Jeypore, Koraput district, for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe to facilitate the release of a widow’s pension arrears.

The accused, identified as Harischandra Mohapatra, was caught red-handed while accepting ₹47,000 as the second and final instalment of a total bribe demand of ₹87,000. He had sought the money from the widow of a deceased government employee to ensure the release of her arrear pension amounting to ₹3,48,000.

Earlier, Mohapatra had taken ₹40,000 as the first instalment and continued to pressure the complainant to pay the remaining ₹47,000, allegedly threatening to stall the release of her pension from September 2025, if she failed to comply.

Finding no alternative, the woman approached Vigilance officials and lodged a complaint.

Acting on the complaint, a Vigilance team set up a trap and caught Mohapatra while receiving the bribe amount. The entire sum of ₹47,000 was recovered from his possession and seized as evidence.

Following the trap, simultaneous searches are underway at two locations linked to Mohapatra to assess his assets in connection with disproportionate income.

The Vigilance has registered Koraput Vigilance PS Case No. 32 dated 24.10.2025 under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act, 2018. Investigation is currently in progress.