Koraput: The Odisha Vigilance today apprehended an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of Police and another individual for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe in connection with a domestic violence case.

According to Vigilance sources, ASI Narasingha Dora of B. Singhpur Police Station in Koraput district and one Sunadhara Amanatya were caught red-handed while accepting a bribe of ₹40,000 from a complainant. The money was allegedly demanded in exchange for extending undue favour in a domestic violence case under investigation.

Dora, who was the Investigating Officer (IO) in the case, had reportedly been threatening the complainant to pay the bribe, warning of “strong action” if the demand was not met. Unable to bear the pressure, the complainant reported the matter to Vigilance authorities, who then laid a trap.

During the operation, the Vigilance team caught Dora and Amanatya while accepting the bribe amount from the complainant. The entire ₹40,000 has been recovered and seized from their possession.

Simultaneous searches are being carried out at two locations linked to Dora to trace assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

A case has been registered under Koraput Vigilance PS Case No. 33/2025, under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act, 2018, against both Dora and Amanatya. Further investigation is underway.