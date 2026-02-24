Bhubaneswar: As many as 114 elephants have died across Odisha in the last one-and-a-half years due to various causes, including electrocution, diseases, poaching and accidents, the state government informed the Assembly today.

Electrocution biggest cause of elephant deaths

Out of the total deaths, 42 elephants died due to electrocution, making it the single largest cause. Another 29 elephants succumbed to various diseases during the period.

Poaching, retaliation and train accidents

The government data revealed that six elephants were killed by poachers, while three elephants died in retaliatory attacks by people. In addition, four elephants were killed in railway accidents.

Natural and accidental aauses also significant

At least 17 elephants died due to natural causes. Another 13 elephants lost their lives after falling from hills, drowning in rivers and streams, or due to infighting among elephants.

93 arrested in unnatural elephant death cases

Taking a serious view of unnatural elephant deaths, authorities arrested 93 people and forwarded them to court in connection with such incidents.

These details were shared in a written reply in the Odisha Assembly by Forest, Environment & Climate Change Minister Ganesh Ram Singhkhuntia.