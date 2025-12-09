Bhubaneswar: An 18-year-old youth from Odisha’s Gajapati district has been identified among the 25 people who died in a devastating nightclub fire in Goa on December 6 night. The deceased, Jay Malik, hailed from Dengamba village under Liligada panchayat in Mohana block.

According to information, Jay had migrated to Goa nearly a year ago to work as a labourer, hoping to support his family financially. What began as an attempt to ease his family’s hardship ended in tragedy, as he lost his life in the massive blaze.

His body is expected to reach his village by Monday afternoon, as a pall of gloom has descended on the locality.

About the fire mishap

The fire broke out at Birch by Romeo Lane, a popular restaurant-cum-nightclub located near Baga beach in Arpora, North Goa. The establishment, nearly 25 kilometres from Panaji, was crowded with staff and visitors at the time of the incident.

Authorities believe the fire may have been triggered by a suspected cylinder explosion. The flames spread rapidly, leaving 25 people dead and several injured. Among the victims were 14 staff members and four tourists.

Goa Police confirmed the casualty figures, while rescue teams worked through the night to recover bodies and assist survivors.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said initial investigations point to serious fire safety violations at the nightclub. He stated that strict action would be taken against the club management and officials responsible for allowing the venue to operate despite the lapses.