Bhubaneswar: The government will introduce a new law, the Odisha Government Land Management Act, to simplify land administration in the state.

A Bill in this regard would be tabled during the upcoming session of the Odisha Assembly, said Revenue Minister Suresh Pujari today.

The new law will replace the Odisha Prevention of Land Encroachment Act and Odisha Government Settlement Act, introduced in the state during the 1980s, he added.

Govt is preparing a draft proposal, said the Minister

“We are now consulting experts, officials of the Revenue Department, district Collectors, Revenue Commissioner, Law Department Secretary and senior lawyers to prepare a draft proposal in this regard. Opinions of the common people as well as retired officials and experienced lawyers will be sought before sending the final proposal to the Law Department,” Pujari said.

After getting the approval of the Law Department, the proposal would be submitted before the state Cabinet, led by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi. With the approval of the Cabinet, a Bill in this regard would be tabled in the Odisha Assembly, he added.

According to the Minister, the new Act would simplify the land administration and resolve long-pending land issues across the state. Besides, it would remove legal confusion, speed up land settlement processes and make the system more transparent, efficient and people-friendly.