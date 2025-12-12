Bhubaneswar: Three persons were killed and two others were critically injured after a motorcycle collided with a scooter in Odisha’s Keonjhar district today.

The deceased were identified as Dushasana Barik (40) of Asanabahali village and Laxman Senapati (25) and Manoj Kumar Dalei of Balabhadrapur.

The motorcycle collided head-on with the scooter on Chandapasi-Pandapada road near Sarupata at around 6.30 pm, killing the trio on the spot.

Two others, Raja Nayak of Balabhadrapur and Rahul Nayak of Asanabahali, sustained critical injuries in the mishap. Locals rescued the injured duo and rushed them to the Keonjhar District Headquarters Hospital (DHH).

On being informed, Dhenkikote outpost police in-chare Trinath Nayak reached the spot and launched a probe into the road mishap. “We have seized the two vehicles and initiated a probe into the accident. The postmortem of the deceased persons will be conducted tomorrow,” said Nayak.