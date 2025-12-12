Banki: In a state that proudly advertises its welfare schemes, a forgotten elderly man sleeps each night in the shadows of an abandoned government school toilet in Banki block of Cuttack district in Odisha.

For the last three years, 65-year-old Murali Samal, a resident of Bili Tentulia village of Banki block, has been living inside this crumbling structure.

Though he is well past 65 years of age, he claims that he has not been receiving any form of government assistance—neither pension nor subsidized rations. His survival depends almost entirely on the mid-day meal provided by the local school. And on days when the school is closed, he either goes hungry or survives on the kindness of villagers who occasionally offer him a little food.

Sources said Murali was born in this very village but left at the age of 23 after selling his small piece of land to pursue a life of asceticism. Four decades later, he returned to the village, only to find himself with no home, no assets, and no source of income. With no family support and nowhere else to go, the dilapidated, unused toilet became his only shelter.

A life awaits support

Now in the twilight of his life, Murali finds himself waiting for some form of government support.

Villagers say Murali’s life inside this broken toilet—through scorching summers, relentless monsoons, and biting winters—has been nothing short of tragic. Despite several complaints by local residents, and despite block and panchayat officials visiting him, no government aid has reached him so far. His condition starkly illustrates how welfare schemes can fail the very individuals who need them the most.

When contacted, Banki Sub-Collector Pranab Kumar Behera said he had learned of the elderly man’s plight through media reports. He assured that he would discuss the matter with concerned officials and attempt to resolve the issue as soon as possible.

