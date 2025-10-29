Bhubaneswar: Under the influence of Cyclone Montha, as many as 31 places across Odisha experienced heavy rainfall, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Two places in the State recorded very heavy rainfall.

As per IMD data collected till 8:30 am on October 29, 2025, Gosani in Gajapati district received the highest rainfall of 150.5 mm, followed by Patrapur in Ganjam district with 117.4 mm.

Odisha Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari today informed the cyclone has affected 33 blocks and 11 urban areas across the State. Apart from Gosani block, 56 other blocks recorded rainfall ranging between 50 mm and 100 mm, he added.

The State Government has also set up 362 free kitchens, providing cooked food to 18,762 people taking shelter in cyclone centres. Nearly 19,000 people, including 2,198 pregnant women, were evacuated to safer locations ahead of the landfall, the Minister said.