Paralakhemundi: Odisha's Gajapati district has been receiving intermittent rainfall under the influence of Cyclone Montha. Although the rain is not continuous, it has been occurring at regular intervals since Tuesday.

Among the affected areas, Gosani block received the highest rainfall of 150.5 mm, while Kasinagar block recorded the lowest at 60 mm. The water level of the Bansadhara River, which flows through Kasinagar, is currently below the danger mark. Against the danger level of 54.60 meters, the river was flowing at 53.98 meters at 6 am today. Officials confirmed that no major damage has been reported so far, but the district administration is closely monitoring the situation.

In Kasinagar block, heavy water flow in the Gumma canal has disrupted road communication to Khinga and Bada Khinga villages under Ranipentha panchayat, leaving the villages temporarily cut off.

District Administration on Alert

As a precautionary measure, the Gajapati district administration had earlier shifted 171 pregnant women to nearby hospitals and maternity homes for safety. A total of 46 cyclone shelters have been readied across the district, while 12 fire service teams, three ODRAF units, and one NDRF team have been deployed in sensitive areas.

Additionally, 15 fire service teams remain on standby along with three ODRAF and one NDRF team to respond to emergencies. The administration has identified 139 landslide-prone areas and evacuated residents from those locations to safer places.

Officials said that all field staff and emergency units are on alert to deal with any situation arising from the continued rainfall and the cyclone’s residual impact.

Also read: When the Sea Roared: Remembering Odisha's 1999 Super Cyclone.