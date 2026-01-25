Bhubaneswar: Odisha’s first artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) lab is being constructed at Sambalpur University.

The lab is being set up at the Sambalpur University Institute of Information Technology (SUIIT) at the varsity’s Burla campus in Sambalpur district.

The state government has provided financial assistance for the establishment of the lab.

“Innovation is key to technological advancement. Odisha’s first AI and machine learning (ML) lab is being set up at Sambalpur University with the financial assistance from the state government. Hundreds of students will be benefitted by the initiative,” said Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Govt committed to the development of Sambalpur varsity

The Union Minister inaugurated an indoor badminton stadium at the SUIIT and laid foundation stones for several infrastructure as well as development projects at Sambalpur University.

“Sambalpur is home to several prominent educational institutions including Sambalpur University, Gangadhar Meher University, Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR), Indian Institute of Management (IIM) and Odisha State Open University (OSOU). The city has ample scope to become a hub for knowledge-based economy. These institutes can play a vital role in promoting entrepreneurship among the students,” added the Union Minister.

The Union Ministry of Education as well as the state government are committed to the development of Sambalpur University, which will complete 60 year in the near future, announced Pradhan.