Kendrapara: The Baladevjew Temple in Odisha's Kendrapara district is set for a major facelift under the Parikrama Project. A high-level review meeting on Sunday, chaired by Law Minister Prithviraj Harichandan and attended by Kendrapara MP Baijayant Panda, senior district officials, and the Endowment Commissioner, finalised the blueprint for the shrine’s makeover.

The project envisions beautification and infrastructure upgrades around the temple precincts to enhance the pilgrim experience and elevate the shrine into a premier heritage destination.

Minister Harichandan emphasised that every required measure, from beautification to supporting facilities, will be undertaken to give Baladevjew Temple a new and improved landscape.

While the Detailed Project Report (DPR) is still being finalised, the estimated cost is pegged at ₹100 crore, with work expected to commence within the current financial year.

MP Panda reviewed the plans and offered suggestions to strengthen the project’s scope. Local MLA Durga Prasan Nayak confirmed that the Works Department will soon initiate the beautification drive.