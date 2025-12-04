Cuttack: With offline ticket sales for the upcoming India vs South Africa T20 match set to begin on December 5, the Commissionerate Police conducted a detailed briefing at Barabati Stadium on Thursday to finalise security and crowd-management strategies.

As per reports, a new layout has been designed to ensure smoother movement of spectators. Iron barricades have been placed in a serpentine pattern around the ticket counters to manage long queues and prevent disorder.

Ticket sale from 9 am

Ticket counters for the general public will open at 9 am on December 5. People will be allowed to queue from 6 am tomorrow, but authorities have strictly barred overnight waiting or attempts to form lines before dawn. The rules will be enforced at all counters.

To maintain steady movement, separate entry and exit routes have been arranged near the Cricket Academy.

Action to be taken against black-marketing

Police will also deploy personnel in plain clothes around the stadium to curb black-marketing. CCTV surveillance has been strengthened to monitor crowd behaviour and help police teams act swiftly in case of violations.

Police said that any attempt at illegal resale or obstruction during the sale hours will draw immediate action.

The Barabati Stadium in Cuttack will host the India vs South Africa T20 cricket match on December 9.