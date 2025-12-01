Bhubaneswar: Amid surging patient load and the Odisha government's claims on prioritising healthcare infrastructure in the State, Capital Hospital in Bhubaneswar continues to grapple with a severe manpower crisis.

A premier government healthcare institution in the State capital, the hospital is struggling under an unprecedented state of strain with shortage of doctors, nurses and administrative staff leaving patients and authorities equally distressed.

The irony is - the staff shortage and rising patient load is being witnessed after the hospital’s upgradation to PGI status. While the daily patient footfall has more than doubled - from around 2,000 in 2021 to nearly 5,000 now - with rising public expectations, critical vacancies remain unfilled.

The emergency department alone handles over 1,500 patients every day. But despite the increased demand, critical vacancies remain unfilled.

Hospital heavily relying on outsourced staff

As per official data, the hospital has 180 sanctioned doctor posts, of which 50 are lying vacant. Only 130 doctors are currently on duty. The crisis is particularly acute in the emergency department, where 34 doctors are required for round-the-clock service, but 22 positions are vacant. Much of the department’s functioning depends on temporary recruits, many of whom leave after securing permanent jobs elsewhere.

Nursing services are facing a similar shortfall. Out of 300 nursing officer posts, 70 remain unfilled. With 750 sanctioned beds and an actual patient load that often exceeds 1,000—especially during the monsoon—staff are struggling to cope. To manage the gap, the hospital relies heavily on outsourced nurses and nursing students on internship duty.

The situation is further compounded by frequent VIP visits, law-and-order deployments, and additional responsibilities such as blood donation camps and public gatherings, which pull medical staff away from core hospital duties. Patients report long waiting hours and delays in receiving care, often leading to tense situations inside wards.

Hospital authorities say the government has been informed of the acute manpower shortage. They expect the vacant posts to be filled soon.

