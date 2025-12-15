Bhubaneswar: A minor girl was allegedly gangraped in front of her male friend in the Odisha capital here on December 10.

The incident reportedly took place on Daya riverbank in Dhauli area of Bhubaneswar. The cops today arrested two persons in connection with the gangrape.

As per reports, the minor girl and her male friend visited Dhauli area on December 10. Two miscreants allegedly intercepted the duo and sought money from them while they were returning home in the evening.

The accused allegedly recorded the crime in their mobile phones

The two miscreants along with a few others dragged the male friend of the minor girl to a secluded place on Daya riverbank after he refused to provide the money. They also attacked him with sharp weapons and stones, reports said.

The two desperadoes allegedly tore the minor girl’s clothes and raped her after she tried to intervene. They also recorded the crime in their mobile phones and threatened the victim with dire consequences if she reveals the incident to anyone.

The Commissionerate Police launched a probe into the incident after receiving a complaint in this regard from the male friend of the victim.

The police have arrested the two accused while efforts are on to nab the remaining ones. They have also recorded the statement of the victim.