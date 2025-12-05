Bhubaneswar: The Odia Literary Trail under Ekamra Walks in the Odisha capital here will showcase ‘Sabar Sabaruni Nata’, a folk dance from Boudh district, this weekend.

The Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) is holding the Odia Literary Trail under the Ekamra Walks from 11.30 am to 2.30 pm on Sundays till February 2026.

The civic body invites citizens, students, and culture enthusiasts to explore Odisha’s literary and linguistic legacy through a rich line-up of performances and expert sessions.

A folk troupe from Boudh district will perform the Sabar Sabaruni Nata. Deeply rooted in indigenous rituals and oral traditions, the act offers participants a powerful glimpse into Odisha’s tribal cultural heritage.

The trail will also host a story telling session

In addition to the featured performance, the trail will host a storytelling session by one of the best-known professional storytellers. This Sunday, her enactment of the timeless story ‘Nila Mastarani’ by Pandit Godabarisha Mohaparta will bring Odia literature and folklore to life in an engaging and immersive manner.

The event will also include a special talk by Dr. Debasish Mahapatra on “The Chronological Development of Odia Script and Language.” His session will walk participants through the historical evolution of Odia language and its script, highlighting its cultural depth and continuity.

Officials from the Odia Language, Literature & Culture Department who are partnering with the programme have emphasized that combining folk art, storytelling, and scholarly insight in public heritage initiatives strengthens cultural understanding and encourages community participation.

Interested participants are required to book their slots online at www.ekamra-walks.com (Phone – 7005205400) and report to Ekamra Haat on Sunday before the walk begins.

Ekamra Walks continues to build meaningful engagement with Odisha’s heritage, offering an inclusive platform to experience the state’s language, literature, and cultural traditions.