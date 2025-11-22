Bhubaneswar: Ekamra Walks, the flagship cultural initiative of the Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA), is set to introduce two new experiential trails—Odia Literary Trail and Culture, Crafts & Conversations: Odia Film Panorama—at Kala Bhoomi in the Odisha capital here from November 23.

The Odia Literary Trail aims to offer visitors a vibrant and immersive journey into the evolution of the Odia language. Hosted within the culturally rich environment of Kala Bhoomi, the trail combines literature, performing arts, folk traditions, and storytelling to showcase how Odia has grown from its earliest scripts to its celebrated classical form.

Visitors will experience curated insights into the language’s development, accompanied by folk dance performances, Odissi presentations inspired by classical literature, and engaging storytelling sessions that blend traditional and contemporary styles.

The new trails to showcase evolution of Odia language as well as film

The trail will also highlight oral traditions, local dialects, and the cultural influences that shaped Odia literature, while offering opportunities for participants to interact with eminent literary personalities. Designed for students, families, and culture lovers, it presents language learning as an engaging performing arts journey.

The second trail, Culture, Crafts & Conversations: Odia Film Panorama, celebrates the spirit of Odia cinema within the atmospheric open-air setting of Kala Bhoomi. Every Sunday, from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm, the open-air theatre will transform into a vibrant movie night venue showcasing classic and landmark Odia films.

The experience will feature expert-led introductions on film history and notable directors, along with conversations involving film enthusiasts and cultural practitioners. Visitors can also enjoy Odia-style refreshments in a lively community setting, evoking the nostalgic charm of traditional rural movie gatherings. This weekly event promises an enriching cultural evening for families and film lovers seeking a meaningful blend of cinema, crafts, and heritage.

Both trails require prior registration at Ekamra-Walks.com, and with limited seats available, early booking is encouraged.