Bhubaneswar: Housing and Urban Development (H&UD) Minister Krushna Chandra Mahapatra conducted a surprise visit to IG Park in the Odisha capital here to review the condition of public amenities and overall maintenance of the park.

During the inspection, the H&UD Minister interacted with visitors and enquired about the facilities available for the public. Located in a prime area of Bhubaneswar city and frequented daily by a large number of visitors, IG Park requires special attention in terms of upkeep and cleanliness.

The Minister expressed serious displeasure over the inadequate maintenance of the park, particularly the poor condition of urinals and toilet facilities. He directed the concerned authorities to take immediate corrective measures and ensure proper hygiene, regular maintenance, and improved service standards. The Minister warned that strict action would be taken against officials responsible for negligence if lapses continue.

Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) Deputy Commissioner N. Ganesh Babu accompanied the Minister during the visit. Officials and maintenance staff of the park were present and were instructed to strengthen monitoring mechanisms to ensure that the park remains clean, safe, and visitor-friendly at all times.