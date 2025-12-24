Bhubaneswar: Housing and Urban Development Minister Krushna Chandra Mohapatra on Tuesday conducted a review meeting on the progress of projects being implemented under the Mukhyamantri Sahari Bikas Yojana (MSBY) across urban areas of Odisha.

The review meeting, held at Kharavela Bhavan in the capital city here, was attended by H&UD Department Principal Secretary Usha Padhee, Director of Municipal Administration Arindam Dakua, and senior officials. All Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) participated through video conferencing.

Reviewing the progress, it was informed that against an allocation of Rs 1,200 crore for the current financial year, a total of 6,700 projects have been approved so far, with Rs 796 crore already sanctioned.

The minister directed ULBs to expedite execution and ensure completion of all projects within the stipulated timelines, stressing that there will be zero tolerance for delays. He further asserted that no compromise would be allowed on the quality of works, as the scheme is aimed at fulfilling the aspirations of urban residents and transforming the urban landscape of the state.

The Minister put emphsis on quality in construction work

Mahapatra noted that all projects proposed by ULBs have received government approval along with financial support, and therefore instructed local bodies to move swiftly from approval to on-ground execution. He also emphasised adherence to standard designs and improved construction quality under MSBY.

H&UD Department Principal Secretary highlighted the need for coordinated teamwork and advance planning for visible urban progress. She advised ULBs to take up projects proactively so that the entire sanctioned funds are fully utilised within the financial year.

The state government reiterated its commitment to planned, time-bound and quality-driven urban development, ensuring that MSBY projects deliver tangible benefits to citizens across urban Odisha.