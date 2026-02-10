Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (IDCO) has suspended a wireman for failing to maintain office decorum and discipline, according to an official order issued on Tuesday.

Employee found in disorderly conduct during office hours

As per the order, Mangal Patra, Wireman in the IDCO Electrical Division, Bhubaneswar, was found behaving in a disorderly manner during office hours on the IDCO premises on February 9. He was accused of not maintaining proper decorum and violating the standards of discipline and good conduct applicable to IDCO employees.

Sources said that the employee was found chewing 'pan' inside the campus during office hours.

In view of the alleged indiscipline, Patra has been placed under suspension with immediate effect. During the suspension period, his headquarters has been fixed at the office of the IDCO Divisional Head, MSME-I Division, Bhubaneswar.

Disciplinary proceedings to be initiated under service regulations

The order further stated that necessary disciplinary proceedings would be initiated against him in accordance with the provisions of the OIIDC Employees’ Conduct, Discipline, Appeal and Service Regulations, 1996.