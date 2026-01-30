Bhubaneswar: The Forest Department has suspended a woman Forester in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district on grounds of indiscipline and dereliction of duty.

Baripada Regional Chief Conservator of Forests (RCCF) suspended Betnoti forester Laxmi Mohapatra with immediate effect.

The RCCF suspended the Forester by virtue of the power vested upon him through Rule-12 of the Odisha Civil Services Rules-1962, said the Forest Department. Mahapatra has been put under suspension till further order, it added.

The woman forester had allegedly sought bribe from the driver of a sand-laden vehicle around a week ago. She had reportedly hurled abuses at the driver and made casteist remarks against him after intercepting the vehicle.

A complaint in this regard was lodged with the Baisinga police after a video of the incident went viral, reports said.