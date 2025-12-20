Bhubaneswar: Two miscreants allegedly gangraped a minor girl in a hotel in the Odisha capital here yesterday. The police have arrested the accused duo and launched a probe into the incident after receiving a complaint in this regard from the victim.

The accused have been identified as Akhaya Das (28) of Keranga and Sahil Khan (26) of Mukundprasad area in Khurda.

As per reports, the male friend of the minor girl had called her to a hotel in Sahid Nagar area of the capital city for a meeting yesterday.

However, he did not turn up for the meeting even though the minor girl reached the place on time and contacted the former over phone.

The two miscreants reportedly reached the hotel and urged her to wait a little more for her male friend. They later sexually assaulted the minor girl.

The victim, somehow, managed to escape the duo and reach Sahid Nagar police station and lodged a complaint. The police launched a manhunt for the male friend of the minor girl.

It is worth mentioning here that a minor girl was allegedly gangraped in front of her male friend in the capital city on December 10. The incident reportedly took place on Daya riverbank in Dhauli area of the city. The cops have arrested at least three persons in connection with the gangrape.