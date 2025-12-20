Bhubaneswar: Villagers allegedly looted liquor after a truck carrying the alcoholic beverages met with a mishap on the National Highway (NH)-55 in Odisha’s Cuttack district today.

The truck fell into a ditch at Kushpangi near Choudwar after the driver reportedly lost control over the vehicle. However, no one was injured into the incident.

Soon after the mishap, local villagers rushed to the accident site and took away the liquor bottles from the ill-fated truck, reports said. On being informed, Choudwar police reached the spot and seized the liquor bottles before launching a probe into the incident.

As per reports, the authorities have undertaken construction work for a drainage project by digging a ditch alongside the NH. However, they did not install a signage at the site to make motorists aware of the drainage work.

“The liquor-laden truck met with the mishap as he was unaware of the ditch dug up near the NH,” said the owner of the vehicle.