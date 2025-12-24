Sambalpur: Odisha Vigilance today conducted raids at multiple locations associated with a revenue official in Sambalpur and Bargarh districts following allegations of possession of assets disproportionate to his known sources of income. The accused official was identified as Basudev Bhoi, a Senior Revenue Assistant (SRA) posted at the Sambalpur Settlement (Bandobast) Office.

He had entered government service in 1989 as junior clerk in Settlement Office, Bhawanipatna with an initial monthly salary of Rs 787.

The raids were carried out at four locations linked to Bhoi in Sambalpur and Bargarh, by a team comprising two DSPs, eight Inspectors, and other supporting staff of the Odisha Vigilance who acted on search warrants issued by the Special Vigilance Judge, Sambalpur.

According to an official Vigilance release, the places searched include a double-storey residential building in Bargarh, a house at Charbhati in Sambalpur, Bhoi's ancestral home in Bargarh, and his office premises in Sambalpur. Coordinated raids underway

During house searches so far, the following assets have been unearthed in the name of Sri Bhoi and his family members;

1. One double-storey residential building with area 4000 Sqft. located at Bargarh.

2. One building with area 1700 Sqft. at Charbhati, Sambalpur.

3. 15 valuable plots including 10 in Bargarh town, 4 in Sambalpur town & 1 on the outskirts of Sambalpur.

The measurement and valuation/assessment of the above buildings/plots are being carried out by Vigilance Technical Wing.

4. Bank, Postal deposits and other investments etc. are being ascertained.

5. 1 four wheeler (Maruti DZIRE) and 4 two wheelers.

Searches are continuing. Further report follows.