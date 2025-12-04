Bhubaneswar: The Unit-4 Market in Bhubaneswar, one of the capital city’s oldest and busiest commercial hubs, is facing growing law-and-order concerns as groups of intoxicated miscreants reportedly gather in the area every evening. Traders say the situation has worsened due to alleged inaction by the Commissionerate Police, allowing drug and alcohol consumption to continue openly.

According to shopkeepers, groups of youths assemble in the market after dusk, creating disturbances in a drunken state. They expressed frustration, saying that they pay monthly to the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC), yet neither their business nor their personal safety is ensured.

Customers feel unsafe

Many customers, especially women and young girls, avoid the market after evening hours due to safety concerns. Empty liquor bottles scattered inside the market every morning have become a routine sight, the traders said.

Poor lighting near the market entrance and the Panchadeep Market has worsened the problem. Several shops in Panchadeep Market reportedly remain closed out of fear, and traders say nearly 50 shops are lying vacant as no one is willing to take them on rent due to the situation.

The declining footfall has caused significant losses for traders. They pointed out that the rice warehouse operating near the main entrance has turned into a hotspot for miscreants, affecting customer movement and overall business.

Encroachment issue

Shopkeepers also accused several makeshift stalls of encroaching upon government land, walkways and drains. The traders' association has demanded strict action against encroachment and the removal of illegal eateries that are contributing to the problem.

Unit-4 Bhauma Nagar Market Traders’ Association secretary Badrinarayan Mishra said the BMC Mayor and Commissioner recently visited the market and assured steps to clear encroachment, improve hygiene and streamline business activity.

Demands of traders

However, traders insist that urgent measures are needed to free the market from the grip of the miscreants. They have urged authorities to intensify patrolling, improve lighting and restore safety so that shoppers feel confident to return to the market.