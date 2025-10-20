Nuapada: Biju Janata Dal (BJD) candidate Snehangini Chhuria filed her nomination papers today for the upcoming Nuapada Assembly by-election. She submitted her nomination in the presence of Rajya Sabha MP Niranjan Bishi and senior BJD leader Sanjay Das Burma.

Earlier, BJP candidate Jay Dholakia and Congress nominee Ghasiram Majhi had filed their nominations.

Notably, Chhuria had lost the 2024 Assembly polls to BJP nominee Nihar Ranjan Mahananda from Attabira constituency in Bargarh. However, she has been appointed as the president of Biju Mahila Janata Dal (BMJD), the women wing of Opposition BJD, recently.

Jay, son of late BJD MLA Rajendra Dholakia, had joined the saffron party on October 11. On the other hand, Majhi is a prominent tribal leader who contested the 2024 elections from the Nuapada constituency as an Independent candidate and secured the second position.

By-poll Schedule

As per the Election Commission’s schedule, polling for the Nuapada seat will be held on November 11, and counting of votes will take place on November 14. The last date for filing nominations is October 20, while scrutiny of papers will be conducted on October 22. Candidates can withdraw their nominations till October 24.

The by-election was necessitated following the death of sitting BJD MLA Rajendra Dholakia, a former minister and four-time legislator from Nuapada, who passed away on September 8, 2025, at the age of 69.

