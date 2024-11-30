Cuttack: Issuing anti-party statements, BJP MLA from Sambalpur, Jayanarayan Mishra said leaders in Odisha have been sidelining him.

During a meeting to condole the demise of veteran leader Samir Dey, Mishra said BJP did not give due weightage to the deceased leader. The Sambalpur MLA added he is being treated in the same way.

“I was thrown out from ABVP. The party is also sidelining me. I have been a leader of no-so-significant in the party,” Mishra said.

“Leaders in the party are using henchmen to put me into trouble. This is a full-proof plan against me,” he added.

On November 14, the Supreme Court dismissed the anticipatory bail plea of Mishra.

Mishra allegedly slapped Dhanupali Police Station IIC Anitarani Pradhan at the Sambalpur Collectorate on 15 February 2023. The incident occurred when the cops stopped protesting BJP leaders and workers near the Collectorate.

A criminal case was lodged against Mishra over outraging the modesty of a woman, defamation, obscenity, criminal intimidation, wrongful restraint and using criminal force on a public servant.

The Orissa High Court earlier rejected his anticipatory bail plea in the matter on 16 November 2023, following which he moved the Supreme Court.