Bhubaneswar: A security alert was sounded at the Sambalpur District Court on Monday after authorities received a bomb threat via email, prompting the immediate deployment of the anti-bomb squad and police personnel.

Anti-Bomb squad, sniffer dog deployed on court premises

According to officials, a police team was stationed across the court premises, while efforts were underway to trace any explosive material with the help of sniffer dogs. Court activities were closely monitored as a precautionary measure.

Email claims cyanide-filled RDX IEDs planted

The threatening email, reportedly sent from Tamil Nadu, claimed that five cyanide-filled RDX-based improvised explosive devices (IEDs) had been planted inside the court premises, raising serious concerns among officials.

Second bomb Threat to Sambalpur court in two months

This marks the second such incident in the past two months. On January 8, similar anonymous emails warning of bomb explosions were sent to the Sambalpur District Court, Cuttack District Court, and Deogarh District Court.

Acting swiftly, the Odisha Government had earlier directed senior officials to conduct a thorough investigation to verify the credibility of those threats. Subsequent probes revealed that the earlier emails were hoaxes.

Authorities said investigations are ongoing to ascertain the authenticity of the latest threat, while security arrangements around court premises across the state remain under heightened vigilance.