Bhubaneswar: Escalating work-related stress and mounting psychological pressure seem to be taking a heavy toll on the OdishaPolice force, with a disturbing number of suicides being reported over the last 15 years. According to available data, 19 police and paramilitary personnel have died by suicide in Odisha during this period, while four others survived suicide attempts. The figures indicate sustained occupational stress with limited institutional coping mechanisms.

Of particular concern is the fact that 10 of these deaths involved the use of official service revolvers highlighting serious concerns about mental health support and firearm access protocols within the force.

According to mental health experts, chronic workplace stress, investigation pressure, prolonged and irregular duty hours, frequent transfers, lack of family time and inadequate psychological counselling are major contributing factors behind the deepening crisis.

What further compounds the problem is limited counselling infrastructure, regular psychological screening and a persistent stigma around seeking mental health support within the force. While all these contribute to a collective erosion of mental resilience, they also raise urgent questions about welfare policies and long-term stress management reforms in uniformed services.

Recent Incidents Raise Fresh Alarm

The issue has once again come into focus following a series of recent tragedies:

February 5, 2026: Nayagarh constable Sunil Sethi died by suicide inside a police barrack using his service revolver.

February 9, 2026: CRPF havildar Subas Prasad, stationed at a camp in Sundargarh, also died by suicide after shooting himself with his official weapon.

Timeline of Major Cases

Some of the notable incidents reported in recent years include:

April 7, 2025: Constable Yashoda Das found dead in Balasore police barracks

June 19, 2025: Keonjhar constable Subrat Kumar Sahu died by suicide

August 16, 2025: Constable Rukmani Nag found hanging near Nuapada railway station

May 14, 2025: Basta SDPO Braj Mohan Pradhan survived a suicide attempt but was critically ill

August 31, 2024: Havildar Trilochan Sethi died by suicide at Cuttack OMP 6th Battalion

April–July 2023: Multiple suicides reported involving Odisha Police, CRPF, and Home Guards across Malkangiri, Jajpur, Rayagada, and Koraput districts

August 2023: Home Guard Sairindri Sahu survived a suicide attempt by jumping in front of a train, losing both legs

February 15, 2022: Retired police officer Biranchi Pradhan died by suicide in Angul

August 28, 2021: Ganjam constable Yajnaseni Behera died by hanging

Growing Call for Mental Health Support

The frequency of such incidents has brought institutional responsibility into sharp focus, prompting scrutiny of how mental well-being is assessed, supported and prioritised within uniformed services.

Experts stress the urgent need for:

Regular psychological evaluations

Institutional counselling support

Duty-hour reforms

Peer-support systems

Safer firearm handling protocols during off-duty hours

With incidents continuing to emerge across Odisha, the situation highlights an urgent need to address the mounting psychological burden carried by personnel entrusted with maintaining law and order.

