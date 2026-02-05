Nayagarh: A police constable allegedly died by suicide after shooting himself with his service revolver at the Reserve Police barracks in Nayagarh district on Thursday.

The deceased has been identified as Sunil Sethy, a native of Beruanbari village under Odagaon police station limits. He had been serving as a constable for the past few years and was staying at the Reserve Police barracks located near the Superintendent of Police (SP) office in Nayagarh.

Body found on rooftop near water tank

According to sources, Sunil’s blood-soaked body was found near the water tank on the rooftop of the barracks on Thursday. His service revolver was recovered from the spot. Preliminary findings suggest that he fired a single shot at the right side of his head, leading to his death.

Engagement held recently, marriage planned soon

Reports indicate that Sunil had recently got engaged to his lady love on January 25, and the couple was planning to get married in the near future.

The incident has raised questions about the circumstances that may have driven the young constable to take such an extreme step, especially shortly after his engagement. Police have launched an inquiry to ascertain the exact cause and circumstances surrounding the incident.