Berhampur: The Berhampur Police have reportedly picked up businessman Sunil Hota from Jeypore in Koraput district for questioning, as he had allegedly sheltered two of the accused in the lawyer Pitabas Panda murder case.

According to reports, a police team from Berhampur picked up Hota from his residence at Sriramnagar in Jeypore. While the Jeypore Police have not made any official comment, Koraput SP Rohit Verma said that they had assisted the Berhampur Police in the operation. He said the Berhampur Police will clarify Hota’s role in the case after the investigation.

Sunil Hota provided shelter to accused

Sources said Hota owns a brick kiln and farmhouse at Kaliagaon under Jeypore block. After the murder of lawyer Pitabas Panda, two of the accused, Kurupatti Bhuyan and Uma Bisoyi, reportedly fled to Jeypore and stayed at Hota’s farmhouse for four days.

Berhampur SP Dr. Sarvana Vivek M revealed during a press conference that Hota was aware of the accused’s involvement in the murder but still provided them shelter. Hota is a close associate of former Berhampur MLA Bikram Panda, who is also one of the accused in the case.

The Berhampur Police are continuing their investigation to establish Hota’s role and determine whether he actively helped the accused evade arrest.

