Paradip: A cargo vessel caught fire at Paradip Port in Odisha’s Jagatsinghpur district in the early hours of Sunday. The incident occurred while thermal coal was being loaded into the bulk carrier Eco Colonel Monorvia at one of the berths.

Vessel shifted to another berth for safety

Port authorities immediately initiated emergency measures and shifted the vessel to another berth to safely unload the remaining coal and prevent the fire from spreading.

Cause of fire under investigation

An inquiry has been launched to determine the exact cause of the fire. Officials are assessing the extent of the damage and evaluating safety protocols to prevent such incidents in the future.

