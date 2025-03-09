Bhubaneswar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and several other political leaders have congratulated the Indian Cricket Team for winning ICC Champions Trophy-2025.

According to the Prime Minister, the entire country is proud of Indian Cricket Team for bringing home the ICC Champions Trophy.

“An exceptional game and exceptional result! Proud of our cricket team for bringing home the ICC Champions Trophy. They have played wonderfully through the tournament. Congratulations to our team for the splendid all-round display,” said Modi in a Twitter (X) post.

The entire nation is proud of the achievement of Indian Cricket Team, said the Odisha Chief Minister.

“Heartiest congratulations to Team India on their spectacular victory in the Champions Trophy 2025 final. A commanding performance against New Zealand, reflecting sheer skill, determination and sportsmanship. The entire nation is proud of this glorious achievement,” said Majhi in a social media post.

Congress leader and Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, too greeted Team India for their victory over New Zealand at the Champions Trophy final.

“Smashing victory, boys! Each one of you has made a billion hearts swell with pride. Team India’s phenomenal run in the tournament, marked by brilliant individual performances and sheer dominance on the field, has been truly inspiring. Congratulations, Champions,” said Gandhi on his social media handle.

Similarly, former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Odisha Assembly, Naveen Patnaik, praised the Indian Cricket Team for their success.

“Congratulate Indian Cricket Team on its wonderful win over New Zealand to clinch the Champions Trophy for the third time. Men in Blue remained unbeaten throughout the tournament to win the trophy in a fabulous way to make the nation proud. Congratulations to the entire nation,” said Patnaik.