Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Government has decided to conduct a comprehensive survey to identify divyang children (children with disabilities) across the state, aiming to include them under various welfare and educational schemes.

Survey to cover children aged 0–6 years

The Social Security and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (SSEPD) Department has issued detailed guidelines for the survey, which will focus on children aged between 0 and 6 years.

As part of the initiative, Anganwadi workers will carry out a door-to-door data collection drive and will receive an incentive of Rs 500 each for their participation.

Initiative aligned with NEP 2020 and RPwD Act 2016

According to official sources, the children identified during the survey will be brought under the purview of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (RPwD) Act, 2016, and various other state-run welfare programmes designed for their empowerment and inclusion.

The survey process will be closely monitored by officials and is expected to be completed within one month.