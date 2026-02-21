Bhubaneswar: A shocking data presented in the Odisha Legislative Assembly revealed that child marriage rates in as many as 12 districts of the state are higher than the national average, raising serious concerns over social practices and implementation of preventive measures.

Disturbing district-wise figures

Replying to a question in the Assembly, Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida said districts such as Nabarangpur (39.4%), Nayagarh (35.7%), Koraput (35.5%), Rayagada (33.2%), and Malkangiri (32.4%) have recorded alarmingly high incidences of child marriage.

Other districts exceeding the national average include Mayurbhanj (31.3%), Kendujhar (29%), Gajapati (28.1%), Balasore (26.4%), Boudh (25.3%), and Angul (25%).

Odisha below national average, yet concern persists

While the national average of child marriage stands at 23.3%, Odisha’s overall rate is 20.5%. Despite being below the national figure, the concentration of high child marriage rates in multiple districts has been described as a matter of serious concern for the state.

Five key reasons identified

The Deputy Chief Minister identified five major factors contributing to child marriage in Odisha: deep-rooted social customs and traditional beliefs, gender-based discrimination, poverty, social insecurity, and lack of education among adolescent girls.

Reply to MLA’s question

The data was shared in response to a question raised by BJP MLA (Barachana) Amar Kumar Nayak, who sought details on the prevalence of child marriage and the steps being taken by the government to address the issue.

The government said it is strengthening awareness campaigns, education initiatives, and community-level interventions to curb the practice and protect the rights of children across the state.