Keonjhar: A Class-III tribal girl student living in a school hostel died today after slipping inside the washroom of the residential facility in Odisha's Keonjhar district.

According to reports, Tejaswini Nayak, daughter of Ganeshwar Nayak of Kuladera village under Telkoi police limits in the district, was staying in the girls' hostel of Bhimakand Government Nodal Upper Primary School. Around morning hours, she went to the washroom where she reportedly slipped and fell. She sustained a severe head injury in the fall.

The girl was rushed to the Telkoi Hospital in a critical condition. However, doctors declared her dead soon after admission.

Girl's parents allege negligence on the part of hostel authorities

While the school administration has termed the incident an accident, the family has alleged negligence on the part of hostel authorities. They claimed that lack of proper supervision and safety measures led to the death of their daughter.

Police have begun an investigation based on the complaint, and further investigation is underway.