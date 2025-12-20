Jagatsinghpur: Odisha Vigilance today launched simultaneous raids at four locations in Jagatsinghpur district after allegations of corruption surfaced against a forest official in Rahama range. The accused official Rajendra Kumar Samantray is Forest Range Officer (FRO), Rahama Forest Range. Samantray came under Vigilance scanner following allegations of possession of disproportionate assets (DA).

As per initial reports, the searches were carried out on the strength of warrants issued by Special Judge, Vigilance, Cuttack. A team comprising two Additional Superintendents of Police (ASPs), five Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs), eight Inspectors, along with other supporting officers and staff, conducted the operation.

Raids underway, detailed assessment awaited

According to officials, the searches are underway at the following locations associated with the accused officer:

A residential triple-storey building at Chatara, Jagatsinghpur. A double-storey building at his native village Samantarayapur under Dondo police limits in Jagatsinghpur district. The accused official's office at the Forest Range, Sampur, under Cuttack Forest Division. The government quarters located within the Jagatsinghpur Forest Range campus.

Further developments in the case are awaited as the vigilance teams continue verification of documents, assets, and other materials seized during the searches. A detailed assessment will be made after completion of the operation, following which appropriate legal action will be initiated as per law.

