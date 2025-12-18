Bhubaneswar: The administration in Odisha’s Ganjam district has asked schools to conduct classes in day shift instead of morning classes on Saturdays in view of the prevailing cold weather conditions across the state.

The District Education Officer (DEO) of Ganjam today sent communique in this regard to the headmasters of all government and government-aided elementary and secondary schools in the district.

The Ganjam DEO has asked the headmasters to conduct classes on all working days (Monday to Saturday) in day shift as per the normal timings.

“Keeping a note to the present cold and freezing weather condition and safety of school-going kids in view, it has been decided to conduct classes on Saturdays in day shift as per normal day school timings until further communication,” said the Ganjam DEO in the communique to the headmasters.