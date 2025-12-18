Koraput: Cold wave conditions intensified across the state amid dense fog, as Damanjodi in Odisha's Koraput district shivered at a season’s lowest temperature of 2.9°C.

According to weather observations, sharp drops in night temperatures have been recorded across the region. Lamtaput recorded 4.3°C, Nandapur 4.6°C, and Similiguda 5.5°C. In total, minimum temperatures in 10 cities across the state have fallen below the 10-degreemark. Meteorological officials said there is no immediate relief from the cold spell, which is likely to persist through the coming week.

The cold has been compounded by thick fog, disrupting daily life in several areas, including Kakatpur. Visibility during early morning hours has dropped drastically, forcing vehicles to move with headlights on.

Visibility plunges, cold to persist

With delays and discomfort faced by commuters, residents were seen crowding roadside tea stalls and market areas to escape the biting cold. Among the worst affected were school children heading for early-morning tuition classes as they struggle to navigate fog-covered roads.

The fog is so dense in some areas that visibility has dropped to less than 10 meters, making it difficult for people to see one another even at short distances. Weather officials said stable atmospheric conditions are maintaining the cold wave, and no major change in temperatures is anticipated over the coming week.

Also read: Cold wave continues in Odisha as G. Udayagiri shivers at 3.1°C, Bhubaneswar records 12.6°C