Bhubaneswar: To ensure smooth traffic management and public safety during the Kali Puja immersion procession in Cuttack city, the Commissionerate Police on Thursday issued a detailed traffic advisory outlining vehicle restrictions and diversions.

The immersion procession of Goddess Kali idols will be held on Friday under the Cuttack Urban Police District (UPD). In view of the large gatherings expected, traffic restrictions have been imposed under Section 28 of the Odisha Urban Police Act, 2003 (Odisha Act 8 of 2007) and Regulation 36 of the Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Police Commissionerate (Traffic and Public Order) Regulations, 2008.

The restrictions will remain in force from 7 AM on October 24 until the completion of the immersion procession on October 25. During this period, vehicles will not be allowed to ply on certain routes in and around Cuttack city.

Traffic will be diverted through alternative routes as specified below:

Howrah Motor Chhak → Mangalabag Chhak: Vehicles may use the Mahanadi Ring Road via Matamatha Chhak.

CDA Market Complex / Post Office Chhak / Bombay Hotel Chhak → Ranihat Clock Tower: Use the Mahanadi Ring Road.

Malgodown (State Bank side) → College Chhak (via Pilgrim Road): Use OMP, CDA Market Chhak, or Malgodown Flyover.

Mochi Sahi Chhak → Clock Tower Chhak (via Ranihat High School): Take the left at Mochi Sahi Chhak to reach Clock Tower or Jobra Chhak via Dr. Tejeswar Rao Chhak.

Bajrakabati Bridge → Ranihat Chhak: When the procession reaches Ranihat Chhak, vehicles should proceed via Kesharpur Bridge to Buxibazar or Mangalabag.

Kathagola Chhak → Mangalabag Chhak: Restricted.

Matamatha Chhak / Vigilance Gada → Howrah Motor Chhak: Restricted.

Grinner Hotel Chhak → Mani Sahoo Chhak / Mastan Dargah Chhak (Tanishq): Restricted.

Bepari Sahi Durga Ghara Chhak / Pension Lane / Samaj Office Chhak → Buxibazar Chhak: Restricted.

Meria Bazar Bridge → Pravat Cinema: Restricted.

Laxmi Brass Band / Kar Palace → Tinikonia Bagicha Chhak: Restricted.

Hati Pokhari Chhak → Jail Road Chhak: Restricted.

Ravenshaw Girls’ High School → Padhiyari Library / Gouri Shankar Park: Restricted.

Dharmasala Chhak → Gouri Shankar Park / Utkalika Chhak: Restricted.

High Court Chhak / Balubazar Chhak / Petra Chhak → Choudhury Bazar Chhak: Restricted.

Municipality Old Gate → Purna Sahoo Chhak: Restricted.

Tala Telenga Bazar Hanuman Temple → Kathajodi Ring Road (via Nursigha Nath Matha): Restricted.

Nandi Sahi → Purna Sahoo Chhak (via Apananka Hotel Chhak): Restricted.

Khannagar Chhak / Blue Lagoon Chhak → Purighat Gada (on Kathajodi Ring Road): Restricted.

Heavy vehicles and passenger buses: Not allowed from Judicial Academy Chhak towards Purighat. They may use Trisulia or Satichura routes instead.

The Commissionerate Police urged citizens to plan their travel accordingly and cooperate with traffic personnel during the immersion procession.

However, Emergency service vehicles, including police, fire brigade, excise, and ambulances, will be exempted from the restrictions.

The order has been issued in the larger interest of public safety, and any violation will attract penal action under Section 96 of the Odisha Urban Police Act, 2003.

