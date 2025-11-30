Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Government has directed all district collectors to install oil board at Anganwadi Centres (AWCs) and childcare institutions to educate the public about the health risks associated with high-oil foods.

Boards to display oil content in popular fried snacks

The board will highlight the approximate oil content in commonly consumed fried items such as samosa, pakora, aloo chop, and other deep-fried snacks. They will also warn about the health risks linked to excessive oil intake, including heart disease, obesity, fatty liver, and high blood pressure.

Bilingual oil board for wider awareness

The Department of Women and Child Development (WCD) has issued an official communication to district collectors instructing them to implement the initiative. To ensure wider accessibility, the board will be displayed in both Odia and English.

To be installed across Anganwadis and childcare facilities

According to the directive, the oil-awareness board will be installed in AWCs, Child Care Institutions (CCIs), One Stop Centres, Shakti Sadan, Shakti Nivas, and other residential facilities operating under district administrations.

Institutions asked to promote healthy choices

The WCD has emphasised that institutions must encourage healthier food choices and display health-promoting messages to reinforce behavioural change among children, caregivers, and the community.

Prototype and funding support provided

To ensure uniformity, the government has shared a prototype design of the board for district-level use. Institutions have also been permitted to use contingency funds to cover printing and installation expenses, helping avoid delays in implementation.