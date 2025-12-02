Bhubaneswar: Forest & Environment Minister Ganesh Ram Singkhuntia exposed the cottage tourism scandal of the previous government led by the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) in Odisha.

Revelations made during Question Hour in Assembly

During question hour in Odisha Assembly on Tuesday, members raised demands for developing new eco-tourism sites and cottages in various forest regions.

Responding to the queries, Minister Ganesh Ram Singkhuntia revealed significant irregularities and financial losses linked to cottage projects executed by the previous government.

Most earlier cottages running in loss

The Minister said that the previous regime had constructed several cottages across multiple locations, but most of them were operating at a loss.

He pointed out that Odisha currently has eco-tourism facilities across 51 forest divisions, yet only 10 of them are generating profit, while the rest continue to incur losses.

New proposals to be considered only after feasibility check

Addressing members’ demands for new eco-tourism spots, the Minister clarified that the department would consider proposals only after conducting proper feasibility assessments.

Rs 80 Crore allocated for Cottage & Eco-Tourism Development

The Minister further informed the House that Rs 80 crore was spent last year on cottage and eco-tourism development. An additional Rs 80 crore has been allocated in the current supplementary budget for expanding and strengthening these facilities.