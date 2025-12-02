Bhubaneswar: A worrying surge in counterfeit medicines has been detected across Odisha, with 168 falsified drugs identified in the past four years.

The alarming figures were revealed in a written statement by health & Family Welfare Minister Dr. Mukesh Mahaling in the State Assembly on Tuesday.

Over Rs 2.5 lakh worth of fake drugs seized from 2021–2024

According to the Minister’s statement, the Odisha Government seized 168 fake medicines worth more than Rs 2.50 lakh between 2021 and 2024.

A year-wise breakdown shows:

2021: 79 counterfeit medicines

2022: 64

2023: 14

2024: 11

Quality concerns beyond counterfeits

In addition to the fake drugs, the Minister informed the House that 388 medicines were found to be 'Not of Standard' during the same period, raising further concerns over drug quality and public health safety in the state.