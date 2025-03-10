Bhubaneswar: Odisha registered a huge surge in counterfeit or fake medicines in a past few years, putting lives of many patients at risk.

This was revealed from a statement by Odisha Health & Family Welfare Minister Dr. Mukesh Mahaling in Assembly today.

According to reports, the fake medicines were supplied from other places like Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Kolkata and Hyderabad.

Replying to a query by BJP's Dharamgarh MLA Sudhir Ranjan Pattjoshi, the Minister stated that 103 medicines procured by Odisha State Medical Corporation were found substandard and 4 suppliers have been blacklisted in past 3 years.

"Total 45 tablets and Ringer's Lactate including Zinc Suplphate, Sodium Lactate were declared as substandard in 2022-23 FY, 32 medicines were found falsified during 2023-24 FY and 26 fake medicines were found fake in 2024-25 FY," Dr. Mahaling stated.

As part of measure to prevent supply of counterfeit medicines in the state, the government has blacklisted four suppliers so far. The blacklisted pharmaceutical firms were LA CHEMICO Pvt Ltd, Kolkata; Swaroop Pharmaceutical Pvt Ltd, Uttar Pradesh; Ives Drugs India Pvt Ltd, Madhya Pradesh; and Alliance Biotech, Hyderabad, he said.